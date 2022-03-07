BJP candidate from North Varanasi seat exudes confidence in BJP’s victory, says will win 350 plus seats

As the seventh phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections began on March 07, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Varanasi North Assembly Constituency Ravindra Jaiswal enunciated his confidence over the victory of BJP and said that the party will win over 350 seats in UP. “Everyone is influenced by the work BJP has done in the state. People are fighting the elections. BJP will get over 350 seats in this Assembly Election,” said Ravindra Jaiswal.