BJP can walkout if facing any issue in Nitish Kumar-led Bihar govt: Mukesh Sahani

Extending his support to Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, Chief of Vikassheel Insaan Party and Animal, Fisheries Minister of Bihar Mukesh Sahani on January 19 said that if BJP have any issue with CM Nitish Kumar they can walk out. “I am follower of Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav is like my younger brother. We would do politics together the day we come to a consensus. CM Nitish Kumar is running Bihar government successfully and I am with him. If BJP have any problem, they can walk out,” said VIP Chief.