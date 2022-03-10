BJP calls candidates to discuss Goa Election results

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed that the Bharatiya Janata Party had organised a meeting for all its candidates and other BJP leaders on March 09 to discuss the result of the Assembly elections. Exuding confidence in BJP’s win in the state, CM Sawant said that the candidates have been invited at BJP headquarters at 4 pm tomorrow. "We organized a meeting for all BJP candidates, including BJP Goa President Sadanand Tanavade, ex-Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, and BJP Goa in-charge CT Ravi, to discuss tomorrow's result,” he added.