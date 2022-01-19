BJP betrayed me, I’ve decided to resign from all posts: SK Sharma ahead of UP Polls

In a dramatic turn of event, with just a few weeks left before commencement of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Mathura SK Sharma alleged that the party has betrayed him and he has decided to resign from all the post in the party. “I have been working for BJP for past 5 years and spent crores of rupees but they betrayed me. My target was to get 1.25 lakh votes in the upcoming election. I have decided to resign from all posts in BJP, it's not the same party anymore,” said leader SK Sharma on not getting a ticket from BJP.