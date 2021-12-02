BJP awaits construction of temple at Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura: KP Maurya

While speaking to media persons, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on December 02 said that BJP is awaiting construction of a temple at Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura. “A grand Ram Temple is being constructed in Ayodhya, work on Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project is underway in Varanasi and now we are awaiting construction of a temple at Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura. For BJP, these are not election issues,” he added.