BJP attacks Opposition alliance over INDIA name Who gave the name | India Vs NDA

After there was confusion over what the D in 'INDIA' stands for, BJP's Amit Malviya took a swipe at the opposition unity and said it is a joke that those who can't reach a consensus on a name hope to run the country. The BJP also made fun of how the opposition leaders scrambled to take the credit for the new name as soon as UPA was named as INDIA.