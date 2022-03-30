BJP attacked Delhi CM’s residence, AAP will answer back with its public service: Raghav Chadha

Hours after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers dismantled barricades outside Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal's residence on March 30, party leader Raghav Chadha criticised BJP sating that they went insane since AAP has formed its government in Punjab. “BJP attacked the house of a democratically elected CM today, this attack isn't on just Kejriwal, it's on the people of this country who want sincere governance. AAP will answer back with its public service and patriotism,” said Chadha while speaking to ANI. “Since AAP has formed its government in Punjab, BJP went insane. They contested against Kejriwal many times in Punjab and Delhi; got defeated. BJP has an insecurity that their business will stop,” he added.