Birds of a feather flock together, says BJP’s RP Singh on Opposition leaders’ letter to PM Modi

BJP leader RP Singh reacted to the nine Opposition leaders’ letter to PM Modi regarding Manish Sisodia’s arrest on March 06. He attacked them and said, “There’s a proverb in Hindi, ‘Chor-chor mausere bhai’. The ones who have corruption cases against them, have all joined hands. Farooq Abdullah is in connection with the cricket stadium corruption case. Many ministers of Mamata Banerjee are accused of corruption. Similarly, KCR’s daughter is under suspicion in the same excise policy scam. All the corrupts have come together. The people of India know how corrupt they are.”

