Birbhum violence NCPCR sends notices to SP DGP seeking factual report in three days

Chief of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Priyank Kanoongo on March 23, said that the commission has sent notices to district SP Nagendra Nath Tripathi and DGP Manoj Malaviya to submit a factual report within three days over Birbhum violence in West Bengal.“We've taken cognizance of the Birbhum violence incident where children also died. We've sent a notice to district SP and DGP to send a factual report within 3 days. We are monitoring the situation and if necessary, we will send our team also,” he said.