Birbhum violence Mamata Banerjee intimidating CBI obstructing investigation alleges Adhir Chowdhury

Amid the row over Birbhum violence, West Bengal Congress Chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on March 28 alleged that the state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is intimidating CBI who are investigating the incident. “Investigation is going on in Birbhum violence. The Congress had also demanded a probe in the court under the supervision of the CBI. Mamta Banerjee is intimidating the CBI team. If the CM of any state gives such statements, then it is clear that efforts have started to obstruct the investigation,” he said.