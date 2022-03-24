Birbhum Violence is living example of medieval barbarism: Adhir Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reached Rampurhat in the Birbhum district of West Bengal on March 24. Heavy security forces have been deployed in Bogtui village. Earlier, he was stopped at Shantiniketan of Birbhum district. “It's a living example of medieval barbarism. There's 'danav raj' instead of 'manav raj' here. CM has destroyed the state. Connivance between Police and TMC is looting the state. No other state is facing a situation like that in Bengal,” said AR Chowdhury. The Birbhum violence incident happened on March 22, in which 8 persons were burnt to death after their houses were set on fire.