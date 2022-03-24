Birbhum violence: Congress delegates including Adhir Chowdhury stopped at Santiniketan

Congress delegates including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were stopped at Santiniketan in Birbhum district on March 24. They were going to meet families of people killed in violence. However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the area and met the families of people who died in the violence. The said incident happened on March 22, in which 8 persons were burnt to death after their houses were set on fire.