Birbhum violence: Centre must intervene to protect people of Bengal, says Dilip Ghosh

Following the horrific Birbhum incident where eight people were killed, BJP National Vice President Dilip Ghosh on March 24 urged Central Government to intervene to protect the people of Bengal. “It has been four days since the incident and CM Mamata Banerjee reached the spot today. When the storm comes, PM Modi reaches Bengal from Delhi on the second day itself and holds a meeting with the officials and it took four days for the Chief Minister to reach the spot?” he questioned. “Mamata Banerjee is saying there today that why the police did not reach the spot? Will the police arrest the accused when the Chief Minister says? Is the governor responsible for this? When they don't have any issue they go after governor. Centre must intervene in Bengal to protect the people of state,” he added.