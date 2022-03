Birbhum violence: CBI, CFSL team reach Rampurhat for investigation

Central Bureau of Investigation team led by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Akhilesh Singh and Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) team on March 26 reached Rampurhat village to investigate the Birbhum violence case. The Birbhum violence incident took place on March 22, in which 8 persons were burnt to death after their houses were set on fire.