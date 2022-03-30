Birbhum violence: BJP’s fact-finding committee to hand over report to party Chief JP Nadda

Following the brutal violence in Birbhum, Bharatiya Janata Party state-in-charge in West Bengal Sukanta Majumdar on March 30 informed that party’s fact-finding committee has prepared a comprehensive report the violence which will be handed over to JP Nadda today. “Our fact-finding committee has prepared a comprehensive report on Birbhum violence which will be submitted to party chief JP Nadda today. We will also try to hand over the report to Home Minister Amit Shah,” he said. “Our meeting with PM Modi over Birbhum violence has been postponed due to a change in his schedule. Whenever a new date is fixed we will meet him and give details accordingly,” he added.