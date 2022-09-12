Biplab Kumar Deb files nomination as BJP candidate for RS By-elections from Tripura

Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on September 12 filed nomination as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Rajya Sabha by-elections from Tripura. Biplab Kumar Deb served as Tripura CM from March 2018 to May 2022. Manik Saha assumed the Chief Ministerial post after Biplab Kumar Deb’s resignation.