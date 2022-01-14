Binge drinking leads to first episodes of heart rhythm disorder Study

A study has found that people consuming more alcohol can face more emergency rooms visit due to Atrial Fibrillation, an often deadly rhythm heart disorder. The study published in ‘Nature Cardiovascular Research Journal’ showed the association between increased alcohol consumption and hospital visits of Atrial fibrillation patients in a large population. The study was first to link acute alcohol consumption with an increased onset of Atrial Fibrillation in previously undiagnosed individuals. Alcohol is the most popularly consumed drug and now it is clear that alcohol consumption is an important risk factor for Arterial Fibrillation. It is a major cause of stroke as blood clots can form inside the upper chamber of the heart. Atrial Fibrillation arises from potentially modifiable behaviours such as obesity and alcohol consumption.