BIMSTEC Summit: PM Modi calls for greater regional cooperation amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

While addressing 5th Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit in Sri Lanka through video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 30 called for greater regional cooperation amid the turmoil in Europe. “The recent developments in Europe have raised questions about the stability of the international order. In this context, it has become a greater priority to have regional cooperation. Today we are adopting BIMSTEC charter to develop institution architecture for our group,” PM Modi added.