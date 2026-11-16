Bilkis Bano Case Supreme Court Suspends Life Sentence Of Two Convicts Grants Bail In Rape Case
The Supreme Court has suspended the life sentences of two men convicted in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang rape and murder case and granted them bail, taking note of their incarceration for more than 17 years.
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The Supreme Court has suspended the life sentences of two men convicted in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang rape and murder case and granted them bail, taking note of their incarceration for more than 17 years.