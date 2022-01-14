Bikaner-Guwahati train derailment: Statutory inquiry has been initiated, says Railways Minister

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on January 14 visited the spot where Twelve coaches of the Guwahati-Bikaner Express train derailed near Domohani town in West Bengal on January 13. “A statutory inquiry has been initiated. PM Modi is monitoring the situation and I'm in constant touch with him. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” said Vaishnaw. Vaishnaw has also announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased.