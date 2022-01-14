Bikaner-Guwahati train derailment: Railways Minister meets injured in Jalpaiguri

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on January 14 met the people who got injured in the Bikaner-Guwahati train mishap at a hospital in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. “I have met all the injured, most of them are stable. Victims of the accident have already received the ex-gratia amount, probe is still underway,” said Vaishnaw. Twelve coaches of the Bikaner- Guwahati Express got derailed near Domohani town in West Bengal on January 13.