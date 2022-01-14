Bikaner-Guwahati train derailment: Death toll rises to 9

The death toll in the Bikaner-Guwahati Express mishap has risen to 9. Twelve coaches of the Guwahati-Bikaner Express train derailed near Domohani town in West Bengal on January 13. “Death toll in Bikaner-Guwahati Express mishap has risen to 9. Rescue operation is over. 36 injured were admitted to different hospitals. Passengers were sent to Guwahati by special train,” informed Union Minister John Barla on January 14. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased.