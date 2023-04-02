Search icon
Bihar Violence: Sec 144 imposed in Nalanda, schools shut in Rohtas, over 100 arrested across state

Situation in Bihar continues to stay tensed. All government and private schools will remain shut till April 4 in Bihar's Rohtas district in the wake of violence .Section 144 is in place in Biharsharif and Nalanda. Vehicles, houses and shops were torched and several people were injured in the communal flare-ups reported in both towns. A total of 112 people have been arrested in Bihar Sharif and Nalanda. Watch to know more

