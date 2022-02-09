Bihar: Villagers complain tooth decay due to polluted drinking water

Oral health is really important for overall wellness, but villagers in Gaya, Bihar are suffering from dental issues. Locals of Gaur Bigha village claimed that polluted water in the village is causing tooth decay. Ingestion of excessive fluoride in drinking water can cause fluorosis which affects the teeth and bones. Speaking to ANI, Deputy Chief of Basadi Panchayat assured that he will write to the concerned authorities. “Water in Gour Bigha village has excess fluoride. There are complaints of tooth decay. I'll write to the concerned authorities and demand a probe,” Deputy Chief said to ANI.