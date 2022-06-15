Bihar: Veterinarian married forcibly after abduction in Begusarai, investigation underway

In a bizarre incident, a family forcibly married off a veterinarian after abducting him in Begusarai. The veterinarian was kidnapped by 3 persons after he was called to check on an animal. The relatives of the victim wrote a complaint to the police station on which an investigation is going on. “He was called around 12 pm to check on a sick animal, after which 3 people kidnapped him. Everyone in the house was worried after which we went to the police,” relative of the victim said. While speaking to ANI, Begusarai Superintendent of Police (SP) Yogendra Kumar said, “The father of the boy (veterinarian) had given a written complaint to the police station. We've asked the SHO and other officials to conduct an investigation into the matter. Strict actions will be taken.”