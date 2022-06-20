Bihar Urs of Daata Khairan Peer Sahib brings together all faiths

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), June 20 (ANI): The Dargah of Daata Khairan Peer Sahab situated in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar is a mélange of diversities. Recently, the shrine witnessed a rush of devotees during the 42nd Urs of the saint. Devotees from different religious communities be it Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs or from any other community, devotees attended the Urs to seek blessings of the saint.It is believed that the saint fulfils the wishes of all and nobody returns empty handed from here.