Bihar: Unseasonal rains ruin crops in Gaya

Unseasonal rains in the Gaya district of Bihar have damaged crops. Farmers struggling to sell their perishable crops marred by sudden rain. One of the farmers alleged that they have not received the compensation from the government. “We grow potato, tomato, cucumber, brinjal. All these crops have been damaged due to sudden rains. No compensation from the government,” said farmer.