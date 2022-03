Bihar: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey chairs review meeting on waste management in Gaya

In the view of stagnant waste management and sanitation facilities in the city, Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Kumar Choubey on March 07 held a review meeting with officials in Gaya. Addressing the mediapersons, Ashwini Choubey said, “Gaya needs to be further improved from environmental and air pollution point of view. Reviewed the city’s waste management, sanitation and medical waste management.”