Bihar: Two girls missing since Mar 10, dead bodies recovered from village’s well: SSP Ashish Bharti

In a shocking incident, two missing girls were found dead in Gaya's Khiri Village of Bihar who were missing since March 10. Speaking on the case, SSP of Gaya Ashish Bharti on March 13 said that dead bodies of two girls missing since March 10 found in the village’s well which have been sent to Anugraha Narayan Magadh Medical Hospital for postmortem.