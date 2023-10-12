Subscribe Now
Bihar Train Mishap: 4 dead, 100 injured after Northeast Express derails, railways to probe the cause
Four people died and around 70 people were injured after the express train en route to Kamakhya junction in Assam from Delhi derailed in Bihar at 9.35 pm on October 11. Watch to know more.
