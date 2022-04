Bihar: Thieves steal 60-feet long-abandoned steel bridge in Rohtas

Some thieves pretending as Mechanical Department Officials stole a 60-feet long-abandoned steel bridge with the help of JCB and cutter machines, informed Arshad Kamal Shamshi, a Junior Engineer of the Irrigation Department on April 08 in Rohtas. “Villagers informed some people pretending as mechanical department officials uprooted bridge using machines like JCB and cutter machines. We've filed an FIR,” Shamshi said.