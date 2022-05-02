Bihar: Temple, Mosque show mutual reverence with loudspeakers

Amid the loudspeaker row, a Temple and a Mosque in Patna, exhibit communal harmony, respecting each other's prayers and ceremonies. The Temple and Mosque are just 50-meter apart. While the Temple turns off its loudspeakers during Azaan, the Mosque equally takes care of the temple devotees as a mark of mutual reverence towards each other. Chairman of Patna’s Mahavir Mandir Kishore Kunal told ANI that they (people at the temple and mosque) often help each other and maintain brotherhood. “Neither we have a problem with Azaan nor do they have an issue with Bhajan-Kirtan. We maintain brotherhood among us and often help each other,” Kunal said. Patna Mosque Chairman Faisal Imam said that the temple turns off the loudspeakers during Azaan as a mark of respect. “Loudspeakers in the temple play Bhajan-Kirtan throughout the day but are turned off during Azaan as a mark of respect. There's a sense of amity,” Imam said.