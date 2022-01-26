Bihar: Students in Sitamarhi protest against RRB, NTPC exam results

Agitated students from Sitamarhi of Bihar protested against alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board's exam and supposedly set a passenger train on fire, pelted stones on police on January 25. Several students were also reported to be injured. East Central Railway CPRO, Rajesh Kumar said, "The viral videos will be scrutinised. If the involvement of a students in such demonstrations is proved, they will be cut off from opportunities of government job and railway jobs.”