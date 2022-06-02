Bihar: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav declares announcement of caste-based survey as a ‘win’

After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that the state will soon conduct a caste-based census, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on June 01 declared the announcement as a "win". “It's a caste-based survey, not a census. It's our win. Today we suggested (in the all-party meeting) that social anthropologists should be included in this. Central government should support it financially. This survey is in the interest of people of Bihar,” said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.