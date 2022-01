Bihar: Relatives suspect spurious liquor as cause behind death of 6 people in Buxar

While speaking about the death of around 6 people who died on the night of January 26 under some mysterious circumstances in Amsari village of Buxar, the relatives of the deceased on January 27 sighted spurious liquor as the reason behind the incident. The relatives accused the administration for the incident, and raised questions about its presence despite a liquor ban.