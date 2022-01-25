Bihar: Rail services hampered for hours as students stage protest against RRB result

Students who appeared for Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories exam 2021 staged a protest on January 24 against "inaccurate exam results". The protest was staged at the Rajendra Nagar Terminal station of Danapur in Patna for almost five hours. Notably, the results of the RRB NTPC for the CBT-1 exam were released on January 15 to shortlist the candidates for the CBT-2. “Action will be taken against the culprits. They (protesters) stopped the train for almost 5 hours, this is not the way to resolve any issue. We'll take action against the main culprits and register case against them,” said Dr Chandrashekhar Singh, District Magistrate (DM), Patna. Railway job aspirants’ stir led to the cancellation of several trains. Later, the protestors were removed from the railway station.