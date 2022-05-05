Bihar: Prashant Kishor to embark on 3,000 km ‘Padyatra’ from West Champaran

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on May 05 announced that he would begin a 3,000 km Padyatra (march) across the Bihar from Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran. “In next 3-4 months, I will meet many eminent persons of Bihar who can help build idea of ‘Jan Suraaj’ (good governance) and make them part of it. I will embark on 3,000 km 'Padyatra' across Bihar from October 2, Gandhi Ashram, West Champaran,” Poll strategist Kishor shared details with media persons in Press Conference.