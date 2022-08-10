Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar & Lalu Prasad Yadav's Love-Hate Relationship

Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav are a classic example of what we call frenemies. After dumping former ally BJP to walk out of the NDA, Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar’s eighth Chief Minister. This also meant Nitish's comeback to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the party founded by Lalu Prasad Yadav. Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad started out as friends but have shared a love-hate political relationship ever since. Here's taking a look at their political journey.