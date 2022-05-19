Bihar Police, SSB seize drugs worth 1 crore in Gaya, 1 held

In a joint operation, Bihar Police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) conducted a raid and seized a huge quantity of liquid opium, ganja, brown sugar and Doda Chura on May 18 under Barachati PS limits in Gaya. The Police have arrested one person in this regard. “We received information about opium cultivation in a village near Jharkhand border. We raided the village along with police and seized around 150 kg of liquid opium, over 3000 kg of Doda Chura and ganja, brown sugar. One person was also arrested in the case,” said Hare Krishna Gupta, SSB Commandant.