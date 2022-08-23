Bihar police arrested 7 persons for duping people on pretext of providing govt scheme benefits in Banka

Bihar Police arrested seven persons for duping people on the pretext of helping them get benefits of government schemes on August 23. “One Bhola Yadav and his associate Alka Devi arrested for duping people on the pretext of helping them get benefits of government schemes. They also ran a fake government office where a person dressed as police personnel and guard was kept. Seven arrested so far,” informed Banka SP Satya Prakash.