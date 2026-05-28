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Updated: May 28, 2026, 01:35 PM IST

Bihar News Tragedy In Patna As Boat Overturns In Ganga; Many Feared Dead Massive Rescue Ops On

At least two people died and five others are feared missing after a boat carrying around 14 people capsized in the Ganga river near Umanath Ganga Ghat in Barh subdivision of Patna district on Thursday.According to eyewitnesses, strong winds are suspected to have overturned the boat midstream. Locals and nearby boatmen rushed to the spot and managed to rescue several passengers before authorities arrived.“There were approximately 14 to 15 people on the boat. Around seven people are feared drowned. Others were rescued using another boat.

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At least two people died and five others are feared missing after a boat carrying around 14 people capsized in the Ganga river near Umanath Ganga Ghat in Barh subdivision of Patna district on Thursday.According to eyewitnesses, strong winds are suspected to have overturned the boat midstream. Locals and nearby boatmen rushed to the spot and managed to rescue several passengers before authorities arrived.“There were approximately 14 to 15 people on the boat. Around seven people are feared drowned. Others were rescued using another boat.

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