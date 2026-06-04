Bihar News CM Announces Rs 4 Lakh Exgratia For Kin Of Those Killed In Muzaffarpur Hospital Fire

Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary expreses grief over tragic fire at Muzaffarpur Hospital. State govt orders ex-gratia payment of 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of each victim. 4 dead, 20 patients injured in massive blaze erupted in hospital's ICU.