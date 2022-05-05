Bihar needs new thinking, efforts to come in list of leading states in future: Prashant Kishor

Addressing a Press Conference in Patna, Poll Strategist Prashant Kishor on May 05 said that Bihar is still at lowest rung of country on many parameters of development. Continuing further, he also added that Bihar needs new thinking and new efforts to come in the list of leading states in the coming times. “Bihar is today the most backward and poor state of the country even after 30 years of Lalu and Nitish rule. Bihar is still at the lowest rung of the country on many parameters of development. If Bihar wants to come in the list of leading states in the coming times, then it needs new thinking and new efforts,” Poll Strategist Kishor added.