Bihar Muslim man donates land for construction of a Hindu Temple

It is quite common in India to see people of one religious community coming forward to extend their helping hand to other communities. Setting an example of the same, a Muslim businessman, Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan has donated his land worth Rs. 2.5 crore for the ‘Virat Ramayan Mandir’ whose construction will soon begin at Kesaria in East Champaran district of Bihar. He decided to donate some land to the temple trust after knowing that the trust needed more land for the project. The temple is expected to be world’s biggest Ramayana temple and is being developed on a 125 acre land with a total budget of 500 crores by Mahavir Mandir Trust.