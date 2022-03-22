Bihar Muslim family donates land worth 25 crores for ‘Virat Ramayan Mandir’ in Patna

In a beautiful act of communal harmony, a Muslim family donated their land worth 2.5 crores to build the ‘Virat Ramayan Mandir’ in Patna. Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan, the owner of the land, on March 21 in Patna, while speaking to the media persons, said, “Majority of land is owned by our family. I think it is my responsibility to do something for the construction of the temple. This is a tradition of our family.”