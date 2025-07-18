Bihar Murder Security Guards Of Police Were Involved Patna IG On Bihar Paras Hospital Firing

Paras Hospital firing incident | Central range (Patna) IG Jitendra Rana says, "A criminal named Chandan Mishra, resident of Buxar district, admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment and members of the rival gang shot him. He is undergoing treatment...He was shot multiple times...The assailants are being identified with the help of the Buxar Police...It cannot be ruled out that the security guards of the police were involved in this incident. We will investigate this angle also..."