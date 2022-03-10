Bihar Miscreants set poclain machine on fire in Gaya

Miscreants set a poclain machine on fire near Piparwar village in Gaya, Bihar on March 09. "We got information that a poclain machine has been burnt. It appears that some unknown criminals have set it on fire for extortion,” said Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ajit Kumar. Recalling a similar incident that took place in 2020, the SDPO said that the criminals would be sent to jail just like the previous time. "Earlier also, a JCB was burnt in the year 2020. Local criminals were involved in the incident including Bhola Yadav. His gang was sent to jail. The criminals would again be recognised and will be sent to jail," he added.