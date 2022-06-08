Bihar Minor girl gang raped inside bus in Bettiah

Three people allegedly gang-raped a minor girl inside a bus in Bettiah, West Champaran district on June 07. The bus has been seized and the driver and the helper of the bus have been arrested. The girl was rescued in a semi-conscious state from the bus.Speaking about the incident, Bettiah SDPO, Mukul Pandey said, “Three people were accused of allegedly raping a minor girl inside a bus in Bettiah, West Champaran district. The girl was found on the bus in a semi-conscious state. The bus has been seized, and the driver and helper of the bus have been arrested.”