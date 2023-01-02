Bihar Man stabbed to death for opposing eve-teasing in Vaishali 1arrested

A man was stabbed to death after he opposed eve-teasing on December 31 in Takiya Panchayat in the Vaishali district of Bihar. As per the police, one person has been arrested in the case. Soon after the incident, irate locals obstructed traffic on NH-122B with the dead body. The deceased has been identified as Krishna.