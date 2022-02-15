Bihar: Man spreads social message through his daughter’s wedding card

In a unique initiative of spreading social message to the society, a man form Gaya, Bihar has printed a note on his daughter’s wedding card. A positive message against alcohol, dowry, weapons was printed on the wedding card. The bride’s father also urged the people to wear masks while attending the marriage ceremony. While speaking to ANI, the man, Bhola Yadav on February 14 expressed his intentions to spread a positive message in the society through this unique initiative. “We have printed a message on the wedding card regarding prohibition of alcohol, dowry, weapons, and masks. So that a good message can be sent to the people,” the father said.